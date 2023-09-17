Colts QB Anthony Richardson ruled out for the game with a concussion against Texans

Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained a concussion Sunday against the Houston Texans

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

HOUSTON (AP) — Indianapolis quarterback Anthony Richardson sustained a concussion Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Richardson was taken to the locker room early in the second quarter to be evaluated and the team later announced that he was out with a concussion.

Richardson ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter to help the Colts build a 14-7 lead. He went to the medical tent after a drive to start the second quarter and was soon escorted to the locker room.

It was unclear when he was injured, but he left after a series where he didn't appear to take any big hits.

Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the draft, was 6 of 10 for 56 yards passing. His touchdown runs were for 18 and 15 yards.

He was replaced by Gardner Minshew.

