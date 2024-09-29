Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaves game against Steelers with hip injury

Breaking: UGA drops in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings after Alabama loss
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) in pursuit during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
2 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a hip injury after leaving the game twice in the span of four plays of the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The second-year player took two big hits — one to his hip, which forced a fumble and the other to his head — on designed runs. He headed to the locker room with a hip injury after the second hit.

Richardson returned to the sideline early in the second quarter but did not re-enter the game.

Joe Flacco replaced Richardson both times and threw a 4-yard TD pass to Josh Downs to give the Colts a 14-0 lead with 2:34 left in the first quarter.

Richardson has dealt with multiple injuries since being the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2023. He played in only four games as a rookie before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury but only finished one of the four games.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) scrambles out of the reach of Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

