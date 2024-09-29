Colts QB Anthony Richardson leaves game against Steelers with hip injury

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been ruled out of Sunday's game with a hip injury after leaving the game twice in the span of four plays of the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

The second-year player took two big hits — one to his hip, which forced a fumble and the other to his head — on designed runs. He headed to the locker room with a hip injury after the second hit.

Richardson returned to the sideline early in the second quarter but did not re-enter the game.