Colts owner Jim Irsay being treated for severe respiratory illness

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is being treated for a severe respiratory illness and will be unable to perform with his band later this week, team officials said Tuesday.

The announcement comes three days after Indy (9-8) was eliminated from playoff contention with a 23-19 loss to the Houston Texans.

“He is receiving excellent care and looks forward to returning to the stage as soon as possible,” the team said in a statement. “We’ll have no additional information at this time, and we ask that you respect the privacy of Jim and his family as he recovers.”