Colts bench Ryan for 2nd time, will give Foles starting job

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
National & World News
By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
22 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nick Foles will replace 37-year-old Matt Ryan as the Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback, interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday.

The Colts will host the Chargers on Monday night.

Saturday made the move, four days after the Colts blew a 33-point lead in a 39-36 overtime loss at Minnesota — the largest comeback in NFL history. In Indy's previous game, at Dallas, the Colts gave up 33 fourth-quarter points largely because of four turnovers.

The Colts (4-9-1) are hoping Foles can make more vertical plays and play with more efficiency than Ryan has this season. Ryan leads the NFL with 18 giveaways.

Foles has not taken a regular-season snap since Indy signed him as a backup during the offseason. He was the Super Bowl MVP when the Philadelphia Eagles won the world championship following the 2017 season.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

