Breaking: Lin Wood hit with $11M verdict in battle with former law firm partners
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Colts apologize to Tyreek Hill and Microsoft for schedule release video

The Indianapolis Colts have apologized to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Microsoft for a video released on social media during the NFL schedule release
FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) enters the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) enters the field before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have apologized to Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Microsoft for a video released on social media during Wednesday night's NFL schedule release.

The video was a spoof of the popular video game Minecraft, which is owned by Microsoft, and poked some fun at Hill with a dolphin wearing a Hill jersey being stopped by a U.S. Coast Guard boat with a blaring siren. The post was quickly deleted.

Indy opens its season Sept. 7 against the Dolphins.

Many teams compile videos to accompany the league's annual schedule release and most use them to try to attract new and younger fans. But the Colts' video drew attention for other reasons.

“We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill,” the Colts said Thursday. “We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek."

Indy has replaced its video with a series of animated logos intended to help illustrate this season's games.

Hill was involved in a confrontation with Miami-Dade deputies last September. He was dragged from his vehicle, forced to the ground and handcuffed after arriving at the Dolphins' stadium just hours before a home game. Traffic citations issued against Hill were later dropped.

“Tyreek accepts the Colts apology,” Hills' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said in an email to The Associated Press. “He thought the video was funny and laughed when he watched it.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

More Stories

Keep Reading

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts toward referee Tyler Ford during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Timberwolves say fan ejected for conduct toward Draymond Green at Thursday's playoff game

One Michael Penix Jr. pass explains so much of the Falcons’ belief in him

It wasn’t as if the Atlanta Falcons were training him to be ready to take over at the end of the season. And, still, when given the opportunity, Penix flourished.

All-Pro pass rusher Trey Hendrickson shows up at Bengals' practice frustrated over contract

The Latest

FILE - New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams in East Rutherford, N.J., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Uncertainty about Aaron Rodgers played a factor in the making of the NFL schedule

8m ago

Endurance swimmer is attempting first-ever swim around Martha’s Vineyard ahead of ‘Jaws’ anniversary

10m ago

Things to know about the retrial of Karen Read in the killing of her police officer boyfriend

13m ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.