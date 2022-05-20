Colton scores late, Lightning beat Panthers 2-1 in Game 2

Florida's power play, meanwhile, continued to sputter.

The Panthers scored the third-most power-play goals during the regular season, but entered the second game of the series 0 for 21 in man-advantage situations through seven postseason games. They were 0 for 4 Thursday night, with the team's lone goal coming on a 30-foot shot from Eetu Luostarinen that trickled past Andrei Vasilevskiy with 1:53 remaining in the second period.

Florida got its third power-play opportunity in the final minute of the second period and had a couple of good looks, but still went into the break tied. The Panthers also got another chance in the closing minutes of the third, but came up empty again.

Vasilevskiy stopped 34 of 35 shots for Tampa Bay. Bobrovsky finished with 25 saves, including a couple of big ones that kept the Lightning from breaking a 1-all tie earlier in the third period.

NOTES: Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette is a finalist for NHL coach of the year, as is former Panthers coach Gerard Gallant of the New York Rangers and Calgary coach Darryl Sutter -- the brother of former Panthers coach Duane Sutter. The finalists were announced Thursday. ... Tampa’s Amalie Arena is playing host to a concert Saturday, so the teams get an extra day off before starting a back to back with Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Monday. ... Thursday marked only the second day that the Panthers had a home playoff game on the same day that the Miami Heat -- their South Florida neighbors who play about 45 minutes south -- had one of their own. The first such day was Tuesday.

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) advances the puck past Florida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (42) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jan Rutta (44) takes down Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau as Lightning' Alex Killorn (17) and Nicholas Paul (20) watch during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Caption Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) defends against Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91), right wing Corey Perry (10) and left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrate a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Caption Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11), defenseman Gustav Forsling (42), center Eetu Luostarinen (27) and right wing Claude Giroux (28) celebrate a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Caption Florida Panthers defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) and Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) vie for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

Caption Florida Panthers defenseman Radko Gudas (7) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) chase the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)