Colton Herta dominates in Toronto for first IndyCar victory of the season

TORONTO (AP) — Colton Herta won Indy Toronto on Sunday for his first victory of the year, starting from the pole and maintaining control throughout the chaotic race at Exhibition Place.

The 24-year-old American raced to his eighth career victory and first in more than two years. He completed the first weekend sweep in IndyCar history, posting the fastest times in both practices, qualifying and Sunday’s warmup before winning the race.

Andretti Global teammate Kyle Kirkwood finished second on the street course, followed by four-time Toronto champion Scott Dixon of hip Ganassi Racing. The race was the first street event for the hybrid powertrains introduced two weeks ago on the road course at Mid-Ohio.