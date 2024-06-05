Colson Whitehead's 'Crook Manifesto' wins $50,000 Gotham Prize for outstanding book about NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Colson Whitehead's latest literary honor feels very much at home.

The author's “Crook Manifesto,” a crime story set in 1970s Harlem and centered on a beleaguered furniture store owner, is this year's winner of the Gotham Book Prize for an outstanding work about New York City. The $50,000 award was established four years ago by bookstore owner-philanthropist Bradley Tusk and political strategist Howard Wolfson.

″Crook Manifesto is a portrait of a man, but also his city," Whitehead, a native New Yorker, said in a statement Wednesday. “Capturing the dynamism of my hometown and its crazy citizens is at the heart of the project, so I can’t express how lovely it is for the book to be recognized by the Gotham Book Prize.”