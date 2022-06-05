Colorful pageant, street parties to cap Platinum Jubilee

“It’s part of history it’s never going to happen again. It’s something special, so if you are going to do it you’ve got to go big or go home," said Shaun Wallen, 50.

The queen hasn't appeared in public for the Platinum Jubilee events since Thursday, when she smiled and waved on Buckingham Palace's balcony with her family. She has limited her appearances in recent months due to what the palace describes as “episodic mobility issues.”

Still, she delighted the country when she appeared in a surprise comedy video that opened a concert Saturday staged in front of Buckingham Palace. In the video, the monarch had tea with a computer animated Paddington Bear — and revealed that, just like the furry character, she was partial to marmalade sandwiches and liked to keep them in her handbag.

Diana Ross and the rock band Queen headlined the star-studded tribute concert, which also featured Rod Stewart, Duran Duran, Alicia Keys and Andrea Bocelli.

On Sunday, celebrities including Ed Sheeran will belt out “God Save The Queen” outside Buckingham Palace as a finale to the pageant. Many hope that the monarch will make a second balcony appearance to round off the weekend of celebrations.

___

Jo Kearney contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Combined Shape Caption Brian May performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Combined Shape Caption Drones make shapes above the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski Combined Shape Caption Drones make shapes above the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP) Credit: Dominic Lipinski Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Combined Shape Caption Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant Combined Shape Caption Diana Ross performs at the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, Pool) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

Combined Shape Caption Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Niklas Halle'n Credit: Niklas Halle'n Combined Shape Caption Crowds watch the Platinum Jubilee concert, taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service. (Niklas Halle'n/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Niklas Halle'n Credit: Niklas Halle'n

Combined Shape Caption Prince William, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP) Credit: Henry Nicholls Credit: Henry Nicholls Combined Shape Caption Prince William, Prince George, center, and Princess Charlotte watch the Platinum Jubilee concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace, London, Saturday June 4, 2022, on the third of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years of service. (Henry Nicholls/Pool via AP) Credit: Henry Nicholls Credit: Henry Nicholls