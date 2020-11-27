Colorado-USC canceled by COVID cases; Buffs book SDSU

USC canceled practice earlier Thursday for the second time in three days while awaiting test results for a player exhibiting COVID-19 illness symptoms.

USC also held its team activities virtually Tuesday after a player who had traveled to the Trojans’ win at Utah last weekend tested positive for COVID. Another player tested positive Wednesday before the Trojans held their normal practice, and five additional players were quarantined due to contact tracing.

The Trojans haven’t said which players are involved, but Helton confirmed they include starters.

USC's next game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, at the Coliseum against Washington State. The Cougars are idle this week because their scheduled Apple Cup meeting with Washington this Friday was scrapped due to positive tests at Washington State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25