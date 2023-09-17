Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter taken to hospital during game after late hit vs CSU

University of Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter of the Buffaloes’ 43-25 overtime win against Colorado State on Saturday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ARNIE STAPLETON – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The University of Colorado rallied for the win over Colorado State on Saturday night but lost two-way star Travis Hunter when he was taken to a hospital for an evaluation during the third quarter at Folsom Field.

The school didn't immediately announce the reason Hunter was ruled out and transported to a hospital, but he absorbed an illegal hit to his midsection in the second quarter on an incompletion at the Colorado sideline.

Coach Deion Sanders had no update after the game other than to say, the “first thing I heard is he's going to be out a few weeks.”

Hunter had played almost every snap for the Buffs this season, playing wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense.

“The bad thing about losing Travis,” said defensive back Shilo Sanders, “it's like you're losing two players at once.”

The Rams were whistled for two fouls on the play when Hunter got hit. Safety Henry Blackburn was flagged for pass interference and nickel back Ayden Hector was assessed a foul for unsportsmanlike conduct after a late hit out of bounds at Hunter's midsection.

Hunter, who earlier coughed up a fumble that was returned for a touchdown, returned to the game, playing on both offense and defense through the second quarter.

The Buffaloes trailed the Rams 21-14 when Hunter was transported to a hospital but rallied for a 43-35 win in double overtime to send CU to 3-0 and CSU to 0-2.

Along with Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Henry has been mentioned as an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy after playing both cornerback and receiver.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Doug Turnbull/WSB Skycopter

Gridlock Guy: An I-285 crash unlike any many have seen3h ago

Credit: TNS

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Abrams supports putting Atlanta’s training center to a vote
43m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Daijun Edwards returns and sparks Bulldogs
1h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS: Music Midtown day 2 gets some mud and plenty of Billie Eilish
13h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS: Music Midtown day 2 gets some mud and plenty of Billie Eilish
13h ago

Credit: AP

KEN SUGIURA
Offense looks better, but mistakes and shaky defense undo Georgia Tech
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

EU pledges crackdown on 'brutal' migrant smuggling during visit to overwhelmed Italian...
9m ago
Rural hospitals are closing maternity wards. People are seeking options to give birth...
11m ago
Protesters demand that Japan save 1000s of trees by revising a design plan for a popular...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: WSBTV Videos

Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
Savannah Bananas: Baseball Hall of Fame celebrates the fun Georgia team
Saving endangered historic Black structures in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top