Colorado State receiver Tory Horton will undergo season-ending knee surgery

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State wideout Tory Horton will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee, finishing 35 yards shy of breaking the Mountain West record for most yards receiving in a career.

Horton was injured over the weekend against San Jose State. The team announced the news Monday night.

“His injury is season ending, but he will fully recover and have his chance at the next level with the National Football League,” Rams coach Jay Norvell said in a statement. "I am appreciative of Tory’s loyalty to the staff and for his sacrifice and leadership to CSU.”