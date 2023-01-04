ajc logo
X

Colorado funeral home owner sentenced in body sales case

National & World News
47 minutes ago
A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes has been sentenced to 20 years in prison

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado funeral home operator accused of illegally selling body parts and giving clients fake ashes was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday by a federal court judge.

Megan Hess received the maximum sentence after pleading guilty to mail fraud in November under a plea agreement in which other charges against her were dropped, The Daily Sentinel reported.

U.S. authorities said that on dozens of occasions, Hess and her mother, Shirley Koch, who also pleaded guilty to mail fraud, transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families’ knowledge.

U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello in Grand Junction also sentenced Koch on Tuesday to 15 years in prison. Arguello sentenced the pair after victims testified about the pain they'd suffered under the scheme.

Hess, 48, and Koch, 69, operated the Sunset Mesa Funeral Home in the western city of Montrose. They were arrested in 2020 and charged with six counts of mail fraud and three counts of illegal transportation of hazardous materials.

A grand jury indictment said that from 2010 through 2018, Hess and Koch offered to cremate bodies and provide the remains to families at a cost of $1,000 or more, but many of the cremations never occurred.

Hess created a nonprofit organization in 2009 called Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation as a body-broker service doing business as Donor Services, authorities said.

On dozens of occasions, Hess and Koch transferred bodies or body parts to third parties for research without families’ knowledge, according to the U.S. Justice Department. The transfers were done through Sunset Mesa Funeral Foundation and Donor Services and families were given ashes that were not those of their loved ones, authorities said.

Hess and Koch also shipped bodies and body parts that tested positive for, or belonged to people who died from, infectious diseases including HIV and Hepatitis B and C, despite certifying to buyers that the remains were disease-free, authorities said.

Hess' attorney, Ashley Petrey, told the court Tuesday Hess was motivated by a desire to advance medical research.

Assistant Unites States Attorney Tim Neff scoffed at the argument.

“Eight years of repeated conduct of this nature is all the court needs to know about her history and character,” Neff said.

Koch said during the sentencing hearing, "I acknowledge my guilt and take responsibility for my actions. I’m very sorry for harm I caused you and your families.”

Hess declined to address the court.

A victim restitution hearing was scheduled for March.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy Kell High School

Class 5A blog: Kell boys come up big on national stage10h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
9h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon

Clyde among conservatives blocking Kevin McCarthy bid for House speaker
8h ago

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
7h ago

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
7h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Arrest made in shooting death of Fulton sheriff’s deputy
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Lee Jin-man

Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
24m ago
EXPLAINER: What to expect on Day 2 of House speaker election
55m ago
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' virus measures
1h ago
Featured

Credit: ABC

ABC "Will Trent" series is based on books by Atlanta author Karin Slaughter
Arrest made in death of Georgia deputy found shot in wrecked vehicle
11h ago
EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top