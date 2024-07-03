Colorado dairy worker tests positive for bird flu, 4th person linked to outbreak

A fourth farm worker has been infected with bird flu in the outbreak linked to dairy cows, health officials reported Wednesday.

The Colorado worker is a man who had direct exposure to infected dairy cows, Colorado health officials said. He developed pink eye, or conjunctivitis, received antiviral treatment and has recovered.

Three previous cases of human infection linked to cows have been reported in dairy workers in Texas and Michigan. Another person was previously infected after being exposed to poultry, officials said.