Nation & World News

Colorado dairy worker tests positive for bird flu, 4th person linked to outbreak

A fourth dairy worker in the U.S. has been infected with bird flu
FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm in New Mexico on March 31, 2017. A fourth dairy worker in the U.S. has been infected with bird flu. On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, U.S. health officials said a fourth dairy worker has been infected with bird flu in the outbreak linked to U.S. dairy cows. The man, who worked on a Colorado farm where dairy cows tested positive for the virus, developed conjunctivitis or pink eye, Colorado health officials said. The worker received antiviral treatment and has recovered. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Dairy cattle feed at a farm in New Mexico on March 31, 2017. A fourth dairy worker in the U.S. has been infected with bird flu. On Wednesday, July 3, 2024, U.S. health officials said a fourth dairy worker has been infected with bird flu in the outbreak linked to U.S. dairy cows. The man, who worked on a Colorado farm where dairy cows tested positive for the virus, developed conjunctivitis or pink eye, Colorado health officials said. The worker received antiviral treatment and has recovered. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File)
By JONEL ALECCIA – Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago

A fourth farm worker has been infected with bird flu in the outbreak linked to dairy cows, health officials reported Wednesday.

The Colorado worker is a man who had direct exposure to infected dairy cows, Colorado health officials said. He developed pink eye, or conjunctivitis, received antiviral treatment and has recovered.

Three previous cases of human infection linked to cows have been reported in dairy workers in Texas and Michigan. Another person was previously infected after being exposed to poultry, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the new infection “does not change” the agency's assessment that the risk to the general public remains low. Surveillance systems tracking flu in the U.S. have shown no unusual activity, officials said.

As of Wednesday, more than 135 dairy herds in a dozen states had reported infections with the Type A H5N1 virus that originated in poultry, according to the Agriculture Department.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Hospital ‘donors’ bounced checks but could get Georgia tax credits anyway

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: Alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Donation cap lifted on Georgia foster care tax credit program

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Donation cap lifted on Georgia foster care tax credit program

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
The Latest

Credit: AP

China is the runaway leader in generative AI patent applications followed by the US, the...
6m ago
Northern California wildfire spreads, with more hot weather expected. Thousands evacuate
11m ago
Democrats in Congress are torn between backing Biden for president and sounding the alarm
14m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular