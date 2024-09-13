Colorado Buffaloes football field damaged by man driving crashed pickup, police say

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A man was arrested after being involved in several hit-and-run crashes, nearly hitting a person and eventually crashing his pickup truck through a gate and driving it onto the football stadium at the University of Colorado, causing damage to the grass, officials said.

The Colorado Buffaloes, who are coached by former NFL player Deion Sanders, don't play a home game again until they host Baylor on Sept. 21. The field will be ready, university officials said.

Witnesses reported a blue pickup truck struck at least two vehicles at 6:45 p.m. Thursday and continued driving, hitting trees and signs, as well. The driver nearly struck one of the witnesses who tried to stop him, Boulder police said. The driver continued on, striking at least one other vehicle.