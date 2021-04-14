Colorado boy dies after taking part in 'blackout challenge'

“Unbeknownst to his parents, Joshua had been playing this dangerous game completely unaware of the risks involved,” the GoFundMe page said.

Joshua's family hopes their story will inspire others to talk about any games or challenges that could cause serious injury.

“I don't know why people would do such things," Zerihun told KCNC. “This is not a joke. This is not a thing to play with.”

TikTok has expressed “profound sympathies” for the boy and his family.

“At TikTok, we have no higher priority than protecting the safety of our community, and content that promotes or glorifies dangerous behavior is strictly prohibited and promptly removed to prevent it from becoming a trend on our platform,” the company said in a statement last month.

Searches on TikTok for #blackoutchallenge returned no results. A note said the phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates the site’s guidelines.

A funeral service for Joshua is scheduled for Monday.