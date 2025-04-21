Nation & World News
Colorado Avalanche activate captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve

The Colorado Avalanche have activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve
FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) skates during the second period of Game 4 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
1 hour ago

DALLAS (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated captain Gabriel Landeskog off injured reserve, paving the way for him to return from his nearly three-year absence as soon as Game 2 of Colorado's first-round series against the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Landeskog, now 32, has not played in an NHL game since June 26, 2022, when he and the Avalanche beat Tampa Bay to win the Stanley Cup.

A chronic right knee injury that led to two surgeries kept him off the ice through multiple attempts to get back. He did a two-game conditioning stint with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles earlier this month to take another step forward in the process.

Adding Landeskog is another boost for the Avalanche, who won the series opener 5-1 against the shorthanded Stars. Dallas is without top defenseman Miro Heiskanen after his knee surgery and leading goal-scorer Jason Robertson, who was injured in the final game of the regular season.

FILE - Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) lifts the Stanley Cup after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, file)

Colorado Eagles forward Gabriel Landeskog, front, skates past Henderson Silver Knights goalie Cameron Whitehead in the third period of a minor league hockey game Friday, April 11, 2025, in Loveland, Colo. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP)

Utah Hockey Club goaltender Karel Vejmelka, bottom, reacts after giving up a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson, top, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 12, 2025, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Nadine Menendez arrives to a federal courthouse in New York, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The North Point Mall sign is shown, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Alpharetta. The North Point Mall continues to struggle, with redevelopment in limbo. (Jason Getz/AJC)

