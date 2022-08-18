ajc logo
X

Colombian rebels free 5 soldiers, 1 policeman ahead of talks

Colombia's Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, far left, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, top center, Colombian Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda, second from left, and representatives from the United Nations meet with representatives of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The delegations of the Colombian government and the guerrilla National Liberation Army announced on Friday that they are committed to taking the necessary steps to try to reactivate the peace negotiations suspended four years ago. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Combined ShapeCaption
Colombia's Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva, far left, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, top center, Colombian Peace Commissioner Danilo Rueda, second from left, and representatives from the United Nations meet with representatives of the Colombian guerrilla National Liberation Army (ELN) in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The delegations of the Colombian government and the guerrilla National Liberation Army announced on Friday that they are committed to taking the necessary steps to try to reactivate the peace negotiations suspended four years ago. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

National & World News
Updated 12 minutes ago
A Colombian guerrilla group says it has freed six captive members of the security forces in a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government of new President Gustavo Petro

HAVANA (AP) — A Colombian guerrilla group says it has freed six captive members of the security forces in a goodwill gesture ahead of planned peace talks with the government of new President Gustavo Petro.

The release of the six men was a “unilateral humanitarian gesture″ that recognized efforts by the Colombian government to facilitate the resumption of dialogue, said the rebel National Liberation Army, known by its Spanish acronym ELN.

The Associated Press received the guerrilla statement on Thursday. It included images of the captives during their release, as several rebels in uniform stood nearby.

The ombudsman’s office, a Colombian state institution that promotes human rights, confirmed the release of two military officers, three other soldiers and one policeman. It said it will continue to work for the release of other people held by illegal armed groups.

Representatives of Petro and the ELN met last week in Cuba to explore the possibility of resuming talks. The dialogue was suspended by former President Iván Duque in 2019 after the guerrillas bombed a police academy in Bogotá, killing more than 20 cadets.

Following that incident, Colombian authorities issued arrest warrants for ELN leaders in Cuba. Cuba refused to extradite them, arguing that doing so would compromise its status as a neutral nation in the conflict.

The United States then placed Cuba on its list of state sponsors of terrorism. The ELN, founded in the 1960s, is designated by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

In 2016, Colombia signed a peace deal with a larger rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC.

Editors' Picks
Book disputes land suburban Atlanta school district in court8h ago
Giuliani, new target of Fulton probe, testifies before grand jury
22h ago
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage
5h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
Nappy Roots member kidnapped at gunpoint at Atlanta brewery, shot during escape
1h ago
The Latest
Stars Coffee, anyone? Starbucks successor opening in Russia
7m ago
Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader
8m ago
Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension
9m ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
23h ago
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
1h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top