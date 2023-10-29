Colombian police continue search for father of Liverpool striker Díaz

Colombian police are continuing their search for the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz, one day after he was kidnapped with his wife near the country’s border with Venezuela

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
12 hours ago

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police continued their search for the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz on Sunday, one day after he was kidnapped with his wife near the country's border with Venezuela.

Luis Manuel Díaz and Cilenis Marulanda were kidnapped on Saturday by gunmen in their city of Barrancas, near the Caribbean. Marulanda was rescued at night, but her husband remains with the criminals, police said.

Police director William Salamanca said he told the footballer on the phone he had put all of his efforts to find his father. He also told the Liverpool striker his mother is safe and unharmed.

“We will spare no effort in this situation that has moved all of us Colombians," Salamanca said.

Díaz was released from playing at Anfield on Sunday at Liverpool's 3-0 Premier League victory against Nottingham Forest. Striker Diogo Jota held his teammate’s number seven shirt aloft after opening the scoring.

Coach Jurgen Klopp said he removed Díaz from the squad due to what he called “a worrying situation.”

“It was a pretty tough night,” Klopp said. "It’s a new experience I never needed.”

Liverpool said in a statement it is the club's “fervent hope that the matter is resolved safely and at the earliest possible opportunity."

"In the meantime, the player’s welfare will continue to be our immediate priority,” it added.

Colombia's police is offering a reward of almost $49,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of the footballer.

Interior Minister Luis Fernando Velasco told W Radio on Sunday that the kidnappers took Díaz' father to a mountainous region of Colombia, to which Army troops were sent. Velasco also said he has reached out to Venezuelan authorities to beef up border patrols.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israel intensifies Gaza strikes, hospital damaged by nearby bombs5h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

NEW PHOTOS
Day 2 of ONE Musicfest caps stellar performances with Kendrick Lamar
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man facing murder charge in fatal stabbing of Nat King Cole’s great-nephew
17h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Students among 4 shot near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta, officials say
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Students among 4 shot near GSU campus in downtown Atlanta, officials say
9h ago

Credit: CNN

Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Asian shares slip after S&P 500 slips ahead of Fed interest rate...
1h ago
India police detain man as suspect in explosion that killed 3 people at Jehovah's Witness...
1h ago
Agreement reached to end strike that shut down a vital Great Lakes shipping artery for a...
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia redistricting ruling shakes up a divided, Republican-led state
Production officially ended at CNN Center in Atlanta Friday, moving to Midtown
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top