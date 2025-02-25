Breaking: LIVE: Mayor Dickens delivers State of the City address
Colombian police catch a man smuggling packets of cocaine under toupee

Colombian police apprehended a 40-year-old man attempting to smuggle several bags of cocaine concealed beneath a meticulously attached toupee
By MANUEL RUEDA – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police apprehended a 40-year-old man attempting to smuggle several bags of cocaine concealed beneath a meticulously attached toupee.

Police said the suspect was detained at Cartagena’s airport on Monday as he prepared to board a flight to Amsterdam. A scanner revealed the hidden cargo: 220 grams of cocaine packaged in small bags, strategically placed under the “narco wig.”

Police estimate the street value of the drugs at approximately 10,000 euros in European markets.

A police video released on Monday captured the moment an officer, wearing blue gloves, carefully removed the suspect’s wig with scissors, revealing approximately a dozen packets of cocaine. Further police statements confirmed the suspect’s prior criminal record, which included two previous drug trafficking convictions.

“Organized crime groups are exploiting young people, falsely suggesting they can easily bypass our security measures,” said Cartagena Police Commander Gen. Gelver Yesid Peña. “However, this case demonstrates that is not true.”

Cocaine production in Colombia has been rising since 2013, according to the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime.

A report published in October by the international organization found that the cultivation of coca bushes increased by 10 percent in Colombia in 2023, while potential cocaine production increased 53% from the previous year.

While a 2016 peace agreement with the FARC rebels aimed to curb coca cultivation in rural areas, smaller armed groups have filled the power vacuum, actively promoting the lucrative cocaine trade.

____

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

