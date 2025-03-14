Colombian diplomat hit by a stray bullet in Sao Paulo as a robbery attempt was taking place nearby

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Colombian diplomat in Brazil was wounded by a stray bullet on Friday and hospitalized to undergo surgery, authorities said.

Vice Consul Claudia Ortiz Vaca was passing by a robbery attempt on a vehicle in central Sao Paulo, local police said. An off-duty police officer witnessed two suspects approach a car and intervened, security officials said in a statement. It’s unclear whether the gunshot came from the officer or one of the suspects, and where she was struck by the bullet.

The Colombian Consulate in Sao Paulo said in a statement that Ortiz Vaca was undergoing surgery and in stable condition.