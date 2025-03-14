Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Colombian diplomat hit by a stray bullet in Sao Paulo as a robbery attempt was taking place nearby

Authorities in Brazil say a Colombian diplomat has been wounded by a stray bullet in Sao Paulo
41 minutes ago

SAO PAULO (AP) — A Colombian diplomat in Brazil was wounded by a stray bullet on Friday and hospitalized to undergo surgery, authorities said.

Vice Consul Claudia Ortiz Vaca was passing by a robbery attempt on a vehicle in central Sao Paulo, local police said. An off-duty police officer witnessed two suspects approach a car and intervened, security officials said in a statement. It’s unclear whether the gunshot came from the officer or one of the suspects, and where she was struck by the bullet.

The Colombian Consulate in Sao Paulo said in a statement that Ortiz Vaca was undergoing surgery and in stable condition.

One suspect was arrested, and the other escaped, according to police. Local authorities said they would investigate the case.

Violent street crime is common in Brazil, and foreigners sometimes become victims.

Last December, an Argentine tourist was shot in Rio de Janeiro after he mistakenly drove his car into a low-income community on his way to the Christ the Redeemer statue. Gastón Fernando Burlon, president of the Argentine Chamber of Student Tourism, was then taken to a local hospital.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Jailed, former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, attends his trial on charges of rebellion at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Guadalupe Pardo)

Credit: AP

Peru's detained ex-President Castillo transferred to a hospital days after starting hunger strike

Mexican cartel leader’s son is sentenced to life in prison for role in major drug trafficking plot

Argentine retirees and soccer fans clash with police during protests against austerity measures

The Latest

In this image taken from video provided by Justus Rainey, passengers move away from a plane as smoke surrounded the aircraft, in Denver, Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Justus Rainey via AP)

Credit: AP

Aircraft catches fire after landing in Denver, sending passengers onto wing as smoke engulfs plane

11m ago

UN report warns Iran is stepping up electronic surveillance of women to enforce headscarf laws

12m ago

Former US Sen. Alan Simpson of Wyoming, who bridged partisan gaps with his quick wit, dies at age 93

14m ago

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?