Colombia on edge as search continues for 4 children who could have survived plane crash

“I have decided to delete the tweet because the information provided by the ICBF (Colombian Institute of Family Welfare) could not be confirmed,” Petro wrote. “I regret what happened. The Military Forces and the Indigenous communities will continue in their tireless search to give the country the news it is waiting for.”

Dozens of military personnel, supported by Indigenous people from nearby communities, are combing the area where the plane crashed.

Colombians have been debating various finds in the search and whether they might be linked to the children, including a baby bottle discovered one day and a pair of scissors found the next day in what seemed to be a makeshift shelter of leaves.

In addition, the company that owned the plane said in a statement that one of its pilots who was in the area had heard from some members of a local Indigenous community that the children were on their way to a nearby village on board a boat that was moving along one of the rivers. That did not happen.

Another version claimed the children had boarded a boat on the Apaporis River, towards Cachiporro, an Amazonian village. However, when the boat arrived at its destination, the children were not on board.