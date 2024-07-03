Nation & World News

Colombia draws Brazil 1-1 and will play Panama in quarterfinals while Seleção face Uruguay

Colombia's Luis Diaz gestures to fans after Colombia tied Brazil 1-1 in a Copa America Group D soccer match Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Colombia's Luis Diaz gestures to fans after Colombia tied Brazil 1-1 in a Copa America Group D soccer match Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
By JANIE McCAULEY – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Daniel Muñoz scored the tying goal in the first-half stoppage time, and Colombia won its first-round group at the Copa America with a 1-1 draw against Brazil on Tuesday night that extended its unbeaten streak to 26 games.

Colombia goalkeeper Camilo Vargas saved Brazil's final chance on a shot by Andreas Pereira in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Colombia plays Panama in a quarterfinal on Saturday at Glendale, Arizona, while Brazil fell into what appears to be a more difficult game against Uruguay later that night at Las Vegas.

Los Cafeteros, who finished with seven points to Brazil's five, had back-to-back scoring chances in the 84th minute but couldn't capitalize.

Brazil went ahead in the 12th minute when Raphinha launched a left-footed free kick into the upper right corner of the net just above the outstretched hand of Vargas.

The Brazilian winger jumped and pumped his fist as the seasoned Seleção struck first on a blazing-hot night at Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

Players put on an entertaining show in the Group D finale, with Brazil’s Bruno Guimarães calling Colombia “a stone in our shoe” in the lead up to Tuesday.

What was expected to be a tense, physical, foul-filled match more than lived up to that hype featuring five yellow cards as a sea of jerseys the same color representing both countries packed the seats — once the fans finally got inside, that is. Some scanning equipment became very hot and slowed down the process.

A crowd of 70,971 attended the game, and the 24 group-stage games drew 1,115,400 for an average of 46,475.

The Bay Area is facing an excessive heat warning and the temperature at kickoff was 98 degrees — though about half the field on one sideline was shaded.

In the eighth minute, James Rodríguez had Colombia's best early chance when he hit the bar on a left-footed shot on a direct free kick from outside the penalty area He had another shot in the 16th that sailed high.

The midfielder has three assists this tournament for Los Cafeteros. He turns 33 on July 12.

Brazil, a team so accustomed to chasing championships in this event, faces a tougher road without a win against Colombia.

The Seleção have captured Copa titles nine times and were runner-up in the 2021 tournament.

Colombia already had secured its spot in the quarterfinal round and has a 26-match unbeaten streak — including a 5-1 victory against the U.S. in a pre-tournament friendly, while Brazil then settled for a 1-1 draw with the Americans four days later in another tuneup.

Colombia beat Brazil 2-1 last year in the South American qualifiers and their first meeting since three matchups in 2021, when Brazil topped Colombia 2-1 in the Copa America.

___

AP Copa America coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/copa-america

Colombia's goalkeeper David Ospina fails to stop a free kick from Brazil's Raphinha, who scored his side's opening goal during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Brazil's Vinicius Junior, center, watches his missed shot on goal during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match against Colombia Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Brazil's Andreas Pereira, right, and Colombia's Richard Rios battle for the ball during a Copa America Group D soccer match in Santa Clara, Calif., Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, right, collides with Brazil's Joao Gomes during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

A Brazil fan watches his team's Copa America Group D soccer match against Colombia on a screen for fans on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Tuesday, July 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

Brazil's Vinicius Junior moves the ball upfield during the second half of a Copa America Group D soccer match against Colombia Tuesday, July 2, 2024, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

