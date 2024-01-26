Colombia declares a disaster because of wildfires and asks for international help

The government also asked for aid from the United Nations and European Union.

“To the extent that we know that in the coming days and weeks crisis events are going to increase, we want to make sure that we have the physical capacity to address and mitigate them,” Petro said.

Colombia’s Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies reported that roughly half of the country’s municipalities are on maximum alert due to fire risk. But about a third of all municipalities do not have a fire department, according to the National Fire Department of Colombia.

The decreasing rainfall and increasing temperatures that are worsening the fire situation are attributed to El Nino, which is a temporary warming of parts of the central Pacific that changes weather worldwide.

The disaster declaration allows the government to reallocate funds to tackle the wildfires.

The army has deployed more than 600 soldiers as well as aircraft and vehicles to emergency areas.

Meanwhile, police are using planes authorized to spray chemicals on coca leaf crops to transport and drop water over the fires, including over those that broke out in a mountain range that surrounds Bogota, the capital.

