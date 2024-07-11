Nation & World News

Colombia beats Uruguay 1-0 and will face Lionel Messi and Argentina in Copa America final

Jefferson Lerma scored in the 39th minute, and Colombia played a man short the entire second half in a 1-0 win over Uruguay to reach the Copa America final against Lionel Messi and Argentina
Colombia's Jefferson Lerma (16) and Uruguay's Federico Valverde battle for the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Colombia's Jefferson Lerma (16) and Uruguay's Federico Valverde battle for the ball during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
By STEVE REED – Associated Press
26 minutes ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jefferson Lerma scored in the 39th minute, and Colombia played a man short the entire second half in a 1-0 win over Uruguay on Wednesday night to reach the Copa America final against Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Daniel Muñoz was ejected in first-half stoppage time for his second yellow card, but Colombia held on to reach the championship for the first time since winning its only Copa title as host in 2001. Colombia extended its unbeaten streak to a team record 28 games, one more than from 1992-94 and the longest current streak in men's soccer.

In a contentious match that included seven yellow cards and one red, players from both teams pushed and shoved in a scrum on the field at the final whistle and some players went into the stands to scrap with fans.

Defending champion Argentina and Uruguay meet Sunday night at Miami Gardens, Florida.

Colombia's Luis Diaz is helped by Uruguay's Giorgian De Arrascaeta after being injured during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Colombia's Luis Diaz, left, evades Uruguay's Jose Gimenez during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score against Colombia during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score against Colombia during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Colombia's Luis Diaz lies on the pitch during a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Uruguay in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Fans gather to watch a televised broadcast of the a Copa America semifinal soccer match between Uruguay and Colombia in Montevideo, Uruguay, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)

Uruguay's Maximiliano Araujo (20), is grabbed by Colombia's Carlos Cuesta, right, during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Uruguay's Luis Suarez reacts after missing a chance to score against Colombia during a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Colombia's coach Nestor Lorenzo watches his team playing Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

