Colman Domingo will play Joe Jackson in 'Michael,' the Michael Jackson biopic

NEW YORK (AP) — Colman Domingo, fresh off his Oscar nomination, has joined the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" to play the pop star's domineering father, Joe Jackson.

Lionsgate announced Thursday that Domingo has been cast in Antoine Fuqua's currently-in-production film. On Tuesday, Domingo was nominated for best actor by the Academy Awards for his performance as the civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in "Rustin."

Joe Jackson, who died in 2018, was the controversial patriarch of the musical family, launching the Jackson 5 and the solo careers of Michael and Janet. But he was also an alienating manager and abusive father whose children, later in life, distanced themselves from him.