Collins wins 2nd title at Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Collins, seeded seventh, won her first championship at Palermo on July 25 in Italy. The 27-year-old Collins dropped just two games in her semifinal rout of Croatian Ana Konjuh.

The 24-year-old Kasatkina beat No. 1 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-3, 6-2 in Saturday's semifinals to reach her fourth championship match of the season but missed out on her third title in that span. She earned victories at the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne and the St. Petersburg Ladies Open.