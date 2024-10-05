Collier scores 26 to help Lynx top Sun 90-81 in Game 3 of semifinal series and take 2-1 lead

The Sun tried to rally, cutting the deficit to seven on a three-point play by Marina Mabrey midway through the third quarter. But that’s as close as they got.

Brionna Jones, who had just eight points combined in the first two games, led Connecticut with 21. Bonner added 16. All five of the Sun starters scored in double figures, but they got little contribution from the bench. The Sun reserves were outscored 16-4 by their Minnesota counterparts.

The first two games featured a chippiness between the teams, who pride themselves on playing physical defense. They were the two best defensive teams in the regular season — the Sun allowed an average of 73.6 points per game, the Lynx 75.6.

There had been hard fouls on both sides in the two games in Minnesota. There wasn't much of that at all in Game 3.

There's also been a lot of trash talk on the court especially between Courtney Williams and Mabrey. The pair were teammates in Chicago last year and say that it's just on-court fun and there's no bad blood between them.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP