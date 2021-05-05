College pitcher turning theft of prosthetic arm into charity

Augustana's Parker Hanson, a right-handed pitcher, was born without a left hand, but found a way to adapt at a young age so he play his favorite game all the way up through the college level. His prosthetic arm and the attachments were in a backpack that was stolen from his unlocked pickup outside his home.

“It’s only for me. I’m the only person in the world that can use that arm,” Hanson said.