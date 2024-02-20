College Football Playoff approves 5+7 format and reduces spots for conference champions

No conference will have automatic access. Those five slots will go to the highest-ranked conference champs as determined by the CFP selection committee, ensuring at least one team from outside the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference will make the 12-team field.

The selection committee’s rankings also will determine the seven at-large bids. There will be no limit to how many teams can come from the same league.

The coming season will be the first with a 12-team playoff after 10 years of it being a four-team event.

“This is a very logical adjustment for the College Football Playoff based on the evolution of our conference structures since the board first adopted this new format in September 2022,” said Mark Keenum, president of Mississippi State and chairman of the CFP Board of Managers. “We all will be pleased to see this new format come to life on the field this postseason.”

While the four highest-ranked conference champions get a first-round bye, teams seeded fifth through 12th will open the postseason on the home field of the higher-ranked team — No. 5 vs. No. 12; No. 6 vs. No. 11; No. 7 vs. No. 10; and No. 8 vs. No. 9. The first of those four games will be on Dec. 20, a Friday night, with the other three first-round contests played the next day.

New Year's Six bowl games will host the quarterfinals and semifinal playoff games. The first quarterfinal game next season will be New Year's Eve in the Fiesta Bowl, followed on New Year's Day by the Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl. The Orange Bowl on Jan. 9, and the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10, will be the semifinal sites.

The national championship will remain at a neutral site, with next season’s title game Jan. 20 in Atlanta.

The CFP management committee, which is composed of 10 conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, is scheduled to meet in person Wednesday in the Dallas area. Topics could include the still-pending $1.3 billion, six-year deal between ESPN and the CFP that would allow the network to keep exclusive rights to the 12-team playoff through the 2031 season.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.appodcasts.com.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football