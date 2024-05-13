Collapsing billboard kills 3 and hurts 59 in heavy rains in Mumbai. Scores might be trapped

NEW DELHI (AP) — A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday.

Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X.

At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state. He said an investigation had been ordered into the accident. Rescue operations continued.