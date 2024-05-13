Nation & World News

Collapsing billboard kills 3 and hurts 59 in heavy rains in Mumbai. Scores might be trapped

A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India’s financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain
Dark clouds hang over during a pre-monsoon thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds and rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Dark clouds hang over during a pre-monsoon thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds and rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
40 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — A billboard has collapsed and killed three people and injured 59 in India's financial capital, Mumbai, in thunderstorms and heavy rain, the Press Trust of India reported Monday.

Scores of people were thought to be trapped after the collapse in the suburb of Ghatkopar, Mumbai police said on social media platform X.

At least 47 people had been rescued and were receiving hospital treatment, said Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra state. He said an investigation had been ordered into the accident. Rescue operations continued.

India has heavy rain and severe floods during monsoon season between June and September, which brings most of South Asia’s annual rainfall. The rains are crucial for rain-fed crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

India’s weather department said lightning, rain and winds were likely to occur in parts of Mumbai in the coming hours, local media reported.

A motorist rides during a pre-monsoon thunderstorm accompanied by strong winds and rain in Mumbai, India, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

