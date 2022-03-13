Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in NFL, seeks receivers

The Ravens considered signing Kaepernick in the summer of 2017 when former starting quarterback Joe Flacco was dealing with a back injury that would keep him out for the entire preseason. Owner Steve Bisciotti said he consulted with fans and the team ultimately passed.

The NFL organized a workout for Kaepernick in Atlanta in November 2019 but it turned chaotic and resulted in no job offers.

Kaepernick and Reid filed collusion grievances against the league in October 2017, saying they were blacklisted because of protests during the anthem at games. They reached a settlement in 2019.

When Kaepernick took a knee to take a stand against police brutality and racial injustice in 2016, he was mostly alone. Teammate Eric Reid and a few others joined him but politicians, team owners and other players criticized him, fans burned his jersey, and he was booed even at home. By 2020, global opinion shifted to the point that more people began vilifying those who attacked Kaepernick or misrepresented his stance.

Still, he hasn’t been offered an opportunity to return to the NFL.

