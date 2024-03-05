Colin Firth's costume from famous 'Pride and Prejudice' wet-shirt scene nets a tidy sum at auction

The scene in which Firth’s brooding heartthrob emerges from a pond, startling soon-to-be true love Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle), was once voted the U.K.’s most memorable television moment.

It was later re-imagined in "Bridgerton" in a scene featuring British actor Jonathan Bailey. Firth referenced his own performance with further romantic soakings in "Love, Actually" and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason."

Other items up for sale include a 1950s’ Christian Dior taffeta ball gown worn by Madonna in the 1996 movie “Evita,” which sold for 40,000 pounds ($50,000) and Johnny Depp’s costume for Ichabod Crane in “Sleepy Hollow,” which fetched 24,000 pounds ($30,000).

Clothes worn by Depp as the Earl of Rochester in “The Libertine” and as writer J.M. Barrie in “Finding Neverland” were also among some 60 items that went under the hammer.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Bright Foundation, an arts education charity founded by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright. The items have been donated by his costume house, Cosprop.

“My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theater, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path,” Bright said. “It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”

