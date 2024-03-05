Nation & World News

Colin Firth's costume from famous 'Pride and Prejudice' wet-shirt scene nets a tidy sum at auction

date 2024-03-05
A costume handler arranges Colin Firth's 'wet-shirt' costume as Mr Darcy in the TV series Pride and Prejudice, 1995, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 7,000-10,000 UK Pounds (8,900-12,700 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Colin Firth's 'wet-shirt' costume as Mr Darcy in the TV series Pride and Prejudice, 1995, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.
By JILL LAWLESS – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — What's arguably the most famous wet shirt in television history sold for 20,000 pounds ($25,000) on Tuesday —water not included.

The white linen garment worn by Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy in the BBC's 1995 TV adaptation of "Pride and Prejudice" was the star item at an auction of film and television costumes. Firth's costume — including boots, moleskin breeches and velvet waistcoat — fetched double its top pre-sale estimate of 10,000 pounds ($12,700) during a sale at Kerry Taylor Auctions.

The total price is 25,000 pounds ($32,000) once an auction house fee known as the buyer's premium is added.

The scene in which Firth’s brooding heartthrob emerges from a pond, startling soon-to-be true love Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle), was once voted the U.K.’s most memorable television moment.

It was later re-imagined in "Bridgerton" in a scene featuring British actor Jonathan Bailey. Firth referenced his own performance with further romantic soakings in "Love, Actually" and "Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason."

Other items up for sale include a 1950s’ Christian Dior taffeta ball gown worn by Madonna in the 1996 movie “Evita,” which sold for 40,000 pounds ($50,000) and Johnny Depp’s costume for Ichabod Crane in “Sleepy Hollow,” which fetched 24,000 pounds ($30,000).

Clothes worn by Depp as the Earl of Rochester in “The Libertine” and as writer J.M. Barrie in “Finding Neverland” were also among some 60 items that went under the hammer.

Proceeds from the auction will go to the Bright Foundation, an arts education charity founded by Academy Award-winning costume designer John Bright. The items have been donated by his costume house, Cosprop.

“My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theater, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path,” Bright said. “It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”

Star Arkana, a young ambassador from The Bright Foundation, looks at Colin Firth's 'wet-shirt' costume as Mr Darcy in the TV series Pride and Prejudice, 1995, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 7,000-10,000 UK Pounds (8,900-12,700 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Star Arkana, a young ambassador from The Bright Foundation, looks at Colin Firth's 'wet-shirt' costume as Mr Darcy in the TV series Pride and Prejudice, 1995, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 7,000-10,000 UK Pounds (8,900-12,700 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Colin Firth's 'wet-shirt' costume as Mr Darcy in the TV series Pride and Prejudice, 1995, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 7,000-10,000 UK Pounds (8,900-12,700 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Kate Winslet's costume as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the film Finding Neverland, 2004 as John Bright, right, looks on, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 1,500-2,500 UK Pounds (1,900-3,200 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Kate Winslet's costume as Sylvia Llewelyn Davies in the film Finding Neverland, 2004 as John Bright, right, looks on, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 1,500-2,500 UK Pounds (1,900-3,200 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Detail on the bodice of Drew Barrymore's costume as Danielle in the film Ever After A Cinderella Story, 1998 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 1,000-1,500 UK Pounds (1,300-1,900 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Drew Barrymore's costume as Danielle in the film Ever After A Cinderella Story, 1998, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 1,000-1,500 UK Pounds (1,300-1,900 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Helena Bonham Carter's costume as Lucy Honeychurch in the film A Room With a View 1985 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 800-1,000 UK Pounds (1,000-1,300 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Elizabeth Taylor's costume as Nadina Bullchoff in the film Young Toscanini, 1988 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 3,000-5,000 UK Pounds (3,800-6,400 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Detail on the bodice of Elizabeth Taylor's costume as Nadina Bullchoff in the film Young Toscanini, 1988 as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 3,000-5,000 UK Pounds (3,800-6,400 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Madonna's pink satin evening coat worn in the role of Eva Peron, for the film Evita 1996, as it is displayed at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 2,000-3,000 UK Pounds (2,500-3,800 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A costume handler arranges Dame Maggie Smith's costume as Violet Dowager, Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey 2010, at Kerry Taylor Auctions in London, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. The costume estimated at 800-1,200 UK Pounds (1,000-1,500 US Dollars) is one of 69 that will be for auction in the Lights Camera Auction event on March 5. The costumes have been donated by Cosprop in support of The Bright Foundation, an arts education charity, established and funded by John Bright, to provide life-enhancing, creative experiences for children and young people facing disadvantage. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

