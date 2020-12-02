Coleman, No. 17 Texas beat No. 14 UNC 69-67 for Maui title

But the Tar Heels roared out of halftime with five straight scoring possessions, the start of an effort that saw them do a better job of getting the ball inside and avoiding turnovers. They clawed to within one five different times before finally tying it on Caleb Love’s free throw with 3:54 left, and then took their first post-halftime lead on Brooks’ contested turnaround with 2:35 to play.

Jones answered a tying jumper of his own on the next play, setting up the deciding final minute.

The tournament was played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic. That gave the Tar Heels three games in coach Roy Williams’ hometown, though with fan cutouts in the stands and crowd noise pumped in.

BIG PICTURE

Texas: The Longhorns advanced to their first Maui title game by edging Davidson in Monday’s first round and locking down Indiana in Tuesday’s semifinals. They went about doing the same to the Tar Heels for a half, harassing them into 39% shooting along with 10 turnovers by the break. Then, after watching the Tar Heels climb all the way back, Coleman and the Longhorns came up with a series of clutch plays to beat the Tar Heels for the ninth time in 10 meetings.

UNC: The Tar Heels reached the final by overcoming a bad start in the first round against UNLV, then holding on down the stretch to edge Stanford in the semifinals. They dug themselves a huge hole in this one, but climbed back after having just four second-half turnovers — though they missed six of their last seven shots to close this one out. They also made just 18 of 32 free throws for a lot of missed opportunities in a game decided in the final seconds.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns host No. 12 Villanova on Sunday in the Big 12-Big East battle.

UNC: The Tar Heels visit third-ranked Iowa on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Texas forward Kai Jones (22) grabs a rebound over North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek Credit: Kathy Kmonicek

Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) drives the ball to the basket past North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) and North Carolina guard Leaky Black (1) in the first half an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Maui Invitational, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek Credit: Kathy Kmonicek