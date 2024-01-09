'Cold-blooded': 4 charged over alleged plot to smuggle AU$1.2 million in Australian reptiles

SYDNEY (AP) — An Australian task force devoted to stopping illegal reptile exports announced the disruption of a “cold-blooded and cruel” criminal group allegedly trying to send AU$1.2 million ($808,000) worth of highly-sought native lizards and other reptiles from Sydney to Hong Kong.

The Whyaratta Strike Force, part of the anti-biker Raptor Squad, said that four people have been charged over the alleged plot to hide hundreds of the bound reptiles in small chip packets and handbags.

Police released 257 reptiles, mostly lizards, New South Wales state Police Force said in a statement Monday.