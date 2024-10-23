Coke's quarterly revenue and volumes fall but still beat expectations

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday its third-quarter revenue fell as sales volumes flattened or declined around the world.

But the company still beat Wall Street's forecasts and said it expects full-year organic revenue to rise 10%, which is at the high end of its previous guidance.

The Atlanta beverage giant said its revenue fell 1% to $11.9 billion. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $11.6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.