Exclusive: Many voters in Georgia don’t believe this year’s election will be fair
Nation & World News

Coke's quarterly revenue and volumes fall but still beat expectations

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday its third quarter revenue fell as sales volumes flattened or declined around the world
FILE - Coca Cola is displayed in a market in Pittsburgh on Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Coca Cola is displayed in a market in Pittsburgh on Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

Coca-Cola Co. said Wednesday its third-quarter revenue fell as sales volumes flattened or declined around the world.

But the company still beat Wall Street's forecasts and said it expects full-year organic revenue to rise 10%, which is at the high end of its previous guidance.

The Atlanta beverage giant said its revenue fell 1% to $11.9 billion. That beat Wall Street’s forecast of $11.6 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke hiked prices 10% in the July-September period. The company said that was partly due to hyperinflation in markets like Argentina. Coke has raised prices every quarter since the end of 2020.

But those higher prices could be hurting demand. Coke said its unit case volumes fell 1% for the quarter. Demand for Coca-Cola Zero Sugar was up 11% but sales of juice, dairy, water, sports drinks and coffee were down.

In North America, unit case volumes were flat. Growth for brands like Fairlife milk and trademark Coca-Cola was offset by lower sales of water and sports drinks. Volumes were also flat in Latin America. Sales volumes fell 2% in both Asia and in Coke's Europe, Middle East and Africa segment.

Coke shares fell 2% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

CSX profit rose 8% in the third quarter but hurricane damage will impact current period
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Starbucks reports weak quarterly results despite the arrival of Pumpkin Spice Latte...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

American Express profit rises in Q3 as card members continue to spend
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records following latest encouraging...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US defense chief Austin says there’s evidence North Korea has sent troops to Russia7m ago
Kansas City Chiefs acquire three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the...9m ago
Israeli strikes pound Lebanese coastal city after residents evacuate11m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Robb D. Cohen / robbsphotos.com

Atlanta radio host Wanda Smith’s funeral details for Nov. 3 and 4
Incumbent lawmaker finds race against familiar opponent harder in redrawn Georgia...
Victims identified in Sapelo Island dock gangway collapse