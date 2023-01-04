ajc logo
X

Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with New York regulators

National & World News
12 minutes ago
New York has announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform’s systems for spotting potential criminal activity

NEW YORK (AP) — New York announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase on Wednesday over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform's systems for spotting potential criminal activity.

According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase's anti-money-laundering program and its system for monitoring transactions for suspicious activity were inadequate for a company of Coinbase's size and complexity. The department said that the volume of alerts generated by Coinbase's transaction monitoring system grew so fast that reports of suspicious activity were sometimes filed months after the suspicious activity was first known to Coinbase.

“It is critical that all financial institutions safeguard their systems from bad actors, and the Department’s expectations with respect to consumer protection, cybersecurity, and anti-money laundering programs are just as stringent for cryptocurrency companies as they are for traditional financial services institutions,” Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris said in a news release. “Coinbase failed to build and maintain a functional compliance program that could keep pace with its growth."

Under the terms of the settlement, Coinbase will pay a $50 million penalty to New York state and will invest another $50 million in its compliance program. An independent monitor installed by the state will work with Coinbase for a year to oversee compliance.

Paul Grewal, Coinbase's chief legal officer, said in a statement that the company has taken substantial measures to address the shortcomings identified by the New York investigation “and remains committed to being a leader and role model in the crypto space, including partnering with regulators when it comes to compliance.”

Grewal added, "We believe our investment in compliance outpaces every other crypto exchange anywhere in the world, and that our customers can feel safe and protected while using our platforms.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution1h ago

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos
5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia’s defensive issues won’t get Bulldogs beat by TCU
20h ago

Credit: Family photo

Grieving mom seeks answers in son’s shooting death
18h ago

Credit: Family photo

Grieving mom seeks answers in son’s shooting death
18h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Baker

US beats Britain to advance to United Cup mixed teams semis
6m ago
A lion roars on Broadway as box office hauls reveal winners
18m ago
Family rep: Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction
20m ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
18h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
23h ago
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top