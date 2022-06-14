ajc logo
X

Coinbase Global plans to cut 1,100 jobs, or 18% of staff

FILE - An advertisement for Coinbase, center, is displayed on NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, New York, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Coinbase Global says, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions. The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - An advertisement for Coinbase, center, is displayed on NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, New York, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Coinbase Global says, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions. The company said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

National & World News
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Coinbase Global says it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions

Coinbase Global says it plans to cut about 1,100 jobs, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, as part of a restructuring in order to help manage its operating expenses in response to current market conditions.

The cryptocurrency trading platform said in a regulatory filing that it expects to have about 5,000 total employees at the end of its current fiscal quarter on June 30.

The company reported last month that active monthly users fell by 19% in the first quarter amid the decline in crypto values. Cryptocurrencies soared early in the pandemic as ultralow rates encouraged some investors to pile into the riskiest investments. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has tumbled and briefly fell below $21,000 in Asia on Tuesday, down from a peak of $68,990 late last year.

Coinbase estimates that it will incur about $40 million to $45 million in total restructuring expenses, mostly related to employee severance and other termination benefits.

The restructuring plan is anticipated to be substantially complete in the second quarter.

The remote-first company was founded in 2012 and has no headquarters. It went public just over a year ago, in April 2021, by listing its stock directly and skipping the traditional process of hiring underwriters. Shares closed on the first day at around $328. In premarket trading Tuesday, the stock lost 7% to $48.40.

Editors' Picks
Georgia secretary of state’s office begins defense in voting suit17h ago
Ozzie Albies leaves Monday’s Braves game with fractured left foot
10h ago
‘It was a great moment’: Braves’ Michael Harris cherishes first MLB home run
7h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
8h ago
Braves win 12th straight game but lose Ozzie Albies to broken foot
8h ago
Man fatally shot by Cherokee County narcotics agents during arrest at Walmart
10h ago
The Latest
Lin-Manuel Miranda helps launch Latinx LGBTQ support program
5m ago
May US producer prices soared 10.8% as energy prices jumped
12m ago
Crooked Media partners with publisher Zando for book imprint
19m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top