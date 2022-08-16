Cody Bellinger benched by Dodgers as struggles continue

Roberts is hopeful Bellinger can work through his struggles in time to help the Dodgers in September and beyond. Los Angeles has the best record in the majors.

“He’s a guy we’re counting on,” Roberts said.

Bellinger won the NL Rookie of the Year honors in 2017 and two years later was the MVP, batting .305 with 47 homers and 115 RBIs.

He batted .239 with 12 homers in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then dipped to .165 with 10 homers in 95 games last year.

“There aren’t that many people in this game that had that quick ascension,” Roberts said. “So, now having to deal with some adversity over the last two-and-a-half years, it’s not easy. I just want him to know that we are all supporting him.”

Roberts didn’t rule out using Bellinger in a platoon situation if he doesn’t find his stroke.

“At some point, I’m going to put the guys out there that give us the best chance to win,” he said.

