Coco Gauff wins ASB Classic in strong start to 2023

“It’s my first title on hard courts since I was 15 so it’s lovely to finally do well on a surface that I love.”

Gauff has looked in outstanding form all tournament, building her game behind a strong serve. She was powerful from the baseline and accurate when she unleashed passing shots.

Gauff came to the net often and decisively. Whenever she did so she played with purpose and executed ruthlessly, pinching off Masarova’s attempted passes. Even when both players were at the net in the fourth game of the second set, Gauff kept her composure and lobbed her opponent to take the point.

Masarova, ranked No. 130, had an outstanding week to reach her first WTA Tour final. But she was playing her eighth straight game and that effort may have told. She tried everything on Sunday but Gauff had an answer.

“I’m glad I was able to reach my first WTA final but I was disappointed with today’s match,” Masarova said. “I felt I couldn’t really play my game but Coco was playing amazing and didn’t really give me a chance.

“I had a lot of tough matches. I think that helped me stay physically good throughout the week but it was a long week with the stopping and starting. I think I warmed up about 25 times.”

