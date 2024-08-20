Coco Gauff will be on boxes of Wheaties a year after her US Open title

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after becoming a Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff is teaming up with the "Breakfast of Champions."

As she gets set to defend her U.S. Open title, Gauff is going to be on the cover of a limited-edition box of Wheaties, the cereal maker announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Open begins next Monday. Gauff won the tournament in 2023 at age 19. That made her the youngest American champion at the event since Serena Williams in 1999.