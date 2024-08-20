Nation & World News

Coco Gauff will be on boxes of Wheaties a year after her US Open title

A year after becoming a Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff is teaming up with the “Breakfast of Champions.”
Coco Gauff of United States returns the ball against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina during the women's singles tennis competition at the at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of United States returns the ball against Maria Lourdes Carle of Argentina during the women's singles tennis competition at the at the Roland Garros stadium, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
51 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A year after becoming a Grand Slam champion, Coco Gauff is teaming up with the "Breakfast of Champions."

As she gets set to defend her U.S. Open title, Gauff is going to be on the cover of a limited-edition box of Wheaties, the cereal maker announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Open begins next Monday. Gauff won the tournament in 2023 at age 19. That made her the youngest American champion at the event since Serena Williams in 1999.

Gauff's Wheaties box comes a few months after 39-time major champion and an equal rights pioneer Billie Jean King was honored by the brand.

“I’ve had so many role models in this sport help guide my professional and personal journey, and I hope to keep empowering the next generation to also work hard and dream big,” Gauff said.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka, fellow past champions Wawrinka, Thiem and Andreescu given US Open wild cards
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner and women's No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka win titles in Cincinnati
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

2024 US Open: Alexa Noel turns pro after winning an NCAA tennis title at the University...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Joe Becknell, state tennis Hall of Famer, dies at 86
The Latest
Stock market today: Wall Street hopes to extend winning streak ahead of Fed chair...12m ago
Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police...12m ago
The Obamas and Emhoff are to headline the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Audit: MARTA overcharged Atlanta $70 million for transit expansion program
EXCLUSIVE
‘The Gates,’ the first new soap opera in 25 years, will shoot in Atlanta
Sorry, Uga XI, Georgia’s favorite breed isn’t the English bulldog