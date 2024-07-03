Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | All lanes blocked on I-285 after tractor-trailer crash
Coco Gauff reaches 3rd round at Wimbledon, says she not feeling pressure

Coco Gauff has reached the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over qualifier Anca Todoni of Romania
Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return to Anca Todoni of Romania during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return to Anca Todoni of Romania during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
52 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Coco Gauff likes No. 1 Court at Wimbledon.

It's where she beat Venus Williams back in 2019 when Gauff made her Wimbledon debut at age 15.

On Wednesday, Gauff beat qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the third round at the All England Club.

“This is the court where I first started here at Wimbledon. Court 1 is always a special place for me to play on,” the 20-year-old Gauff said in her on-court interview.

The victory also allows Gauff, the No. 2 seed, to move another step away from last year's first-round exit.

“Overall, I just learned about life a lot,” the U.S. Open champion said when asked about putting that three-set loss to Sofia Kenin behind her.

“I just realized that, yes, what I do I’m very passionate about, but it’s not ever that serious and sometimes the world can make you feel like there's so much pressure, there’s so much expectation,” she said. “At the end of the (day), it’s a game. It’s sport.”

The 19-year-old Todoni is from Romania and was making her Grand Slam debut.

“I do think I could have played cleaner at some moments," Gauff said.

Five years ago, Gauff beat Williams — a five-time Wimbledon champion — 6-4, 6-4 in the first round and eventually reached the last 16, all on her Grand Slam debut.

___

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a prepares to serve to Anca Todoni of Romania during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Anca Todoni of Romania serves to Coco Gauff of the United States during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a forehand return to Anca Todoni of Romania during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States plays Anca Todoni of Romania under the roof on court one on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular