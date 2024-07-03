Nation & World News

Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz advance at Wimbledon, Naomi Osaka loses

Coco Gauff has reached the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over qualifier Anca Todoni of Romania
Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return to Anca Todoni of Romania during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a backhand return to Anca Todoni of Romania during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
Updated 2 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — Coco Gauff likes No. 1 Court at Wimbledon.

It's where she beat Venus Williams back in 2019 when Gauff made her Wimbledon debut at age 15.

On Wednesday, Gauff beat qualifier Anca Todoni 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the third round at the All England Club.

“This is the court where I first started here at Wimbledon. Court 1 is always a special place for me to play on,” the 20-year-old Gauff said in her on-court interview.

The victory also allows Gauff, the No. 2 seed, to move another step away from last year's first-round exit.

“Overall, I just learned about life a lot,” the U.S. Open champion said when asked about putting that three-set loss to Sofia Kenin behind her.

“I just realized that, yes, what I do I’m very passionate about, but it’s not ever that serious and sometimes the world can make you feel like there's so much pressure, there’s so much expectation,” she said. “At the end of the (day), it’s a game. It’s sport.”

The 19-year-old Todoni is from Romania and was making her Grand Slam debut.

“I do think I could have played cleaner at some moments," Gauff said.

Five years ago, Gauff beat Williams — a five-time Wimbledon champion — 6-4, 6-4 in the first round and eventually reached the last 16, all in her Grand Slam debut.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz trailed 6-5 in the first set Wednesday before coming back to beat Aleksander Vukic 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-2, setting up a third-round meeting with No. 29 Frances Tiafoe after the American eliminated Borna Coric 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-3.

When told by the on-court interviewer that Tiafoe said he's “coming after you,” the 21-year-old Spaniard replied with a smile: “I'm going for him.”

“We played a really good match in the U.S. Open,” the No. 3 seed said of their 2022 semifinal that Alcaraz won at Flushing Meadows.

In other results, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was eliminated in the second round by No. 19 Emma Navarro by a score of 6-4, 6-1.

No. 11 Danielle Collins completed her first-round match — a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win over Clara Tauson. It had been suspended Tuesday night at 4-4 in the second set.

No. 20 Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the third round by beating Magdalena Frech 7-5, 6-3.

On the men's side, No. 16 Ugo Humbert eliminated Botic van de Zandschulp 7-6 (9), 6-1, 6-3.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a prepares to serve to Anca Todoni of Romania during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States plays a forehand return to Anca Todoni of Romania during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Frances Tiafoe of the United States serves to Borna Coric of Croatia during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Emma Navarro of the United States during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Emma Navarro of the United States waves after defeating Naomi Osaka of Japan in their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Aleksandar Vukic of Australia during their match on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff of the United States plays Anca Todoni of Romania under the roof on court one on day three at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Miguel Martinez

City reboots effort to revive vacant Atlanta Constitution building
58m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
No charges anticipated after child found in hot car dies in Cobb
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor
The Latest

Credit: AP

To save spotted owls, US officials plan to kill hundreds of thousands of another owl...
6m ago
One way to get real-life legal experience? A free trip to the Paris Olympics
7m ago
Biden vows to keep running after his disastrous debate. 'No one is pushing me out,' he...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular