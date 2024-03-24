Nation & World News

Coco Gauff advances to Miami Open fourth round vs. Garcia, who beat Osaka

Third-ranked Coco Gauff came from behind in the first set to beat Océane Dodin and advance to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the second time in her career
Coco Gauff celebrates winning her women's third round match against Oceane Dodin, of France, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Updated 20 minutes ago

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Third-ranked Coco Gauff came from behind in the first set to beat Océane Dodin 6-4, 6-0 on Sunday and advance to the fourth round of the Miami Open for the second time in her career.

Gauff won 10 straight games after Dodin took a 4-2 lead in the opening set, thanks partly to nine double-faults by Dodin at critical moments.

Gauff has just one loss in her past 23 matches in the United States. That defeat came against Maria Sakkari at Indian Wells earlier this month.

Gauff, who turned 20 on March 13, is the youngest American player to hold a top-three seed at Miami. The reigning U.S. Open champion, who is from South Florida, attended the event growing up and said capturing a title there would be special.

“It would be really cool to win here at home,” said Gauff, who was born in Delray Beach, Florida. “I think the best part about winning here is just being able to drive home with the trophy and not have to fly and pack. ... And I'm a Dolphins fan, so maybe if I win here they can win another trophy at the Super Bowl.”

Gauff will face No. 27 Caroline Garcia, who defeated Naomi Osaka 7-6 (4), 7-5 on Sunday in a match in which the pair combined for 28 aces. Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, came up short despite playing some of her best tennis of the season in Miami. She beat 17th-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-2, 7-6 (5) on Saturday, which was her second win over a top-20 opponent in her previous four matches.

In other women's matches, top-ranked Iga Świątek came from behind to edge No. 31 Linda Nosková 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-4; fifth-ranked Jessica Pegula defeated No. 35 Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-4 to reach the round of 16 for the third straight year; and No. 24 Sorana Cîrstea beat 11th-ranked Daria Kasatkina 7-5, 6-2.

In men's play, last year's Miami Open runner-up and third-ranked Jannik Sinner rallied after dropping the first set to outlast No. 26 Tallon Griekspoor 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 and advance to the fourth round. A light rain shower briefly stopped match play with Griekspoor leading 7-5, 3-3, but Sinner took control of the match after the delay.

Tomas Machac beat Andy Murray 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (5) in a match that last nearly 3 1/2 hours. Murray appeared to land awkwardly on his left ankle in the third set and immediately came up in pain but finished the match after briefly having the ankle checked. Eighth-ranked Casper Ruud earned the 100th hard-court win of his career with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Coco Gauff returns a ball from Oceane Dodin, of France, in their women's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Coco Gauff returns a ball from Oceane Dodin, of France, in their women's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Naomi Osaka, of Japan, hits a return to Caroline Garcia, of France, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Caroline Garcia, of France, hits a return to Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jessica Pegula plays a ball from Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, in their women's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, returns a ball from Jessica Pegula in their women's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Jannik Sinner, of Italy, acknowledges the crowd after winning his match against Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Jannik Sinner, right, of Italy, sits under an umbrella during a rain delay during his match against Tallon Griekspoor, of the Netherlands, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, reacts as he loses a point to Tomas Machac, of Czech Republic, in their men's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Tomas Machac, of Czech Republic, returns a ball from Andy Murray, of Great Britain, in their men's third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, hits a return to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Linda Noskova, of the Czech Republic, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

