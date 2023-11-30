Cockpit voice recordings get erased after some close calls. The FAA will try to fix that

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators will propose requiring that new planes be capable of recording 25 hours of sounds in the cockpit, up from the current two hours, to prevent valuable information from being lost after close calls.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that it will publish its proposal in the Federal Register on Monday and give the public — and segments of the airline industry — 60 days to comment before issuing a final rule.

The proposal, which the FAA first hinted at this spring, follows incidents in which investigators could not learn what pilots were saying before, during and after near-collisions because the recordings were taped over.