Coca-Cola overcomes falling demand in North America and puts up strong fourth quarter sales

Coca-Cola reported higher-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter as growth in Mexico, Germany and other markets offset lower demand in the U.S.

Revenue rose 7% to $10.8 billion for the October-December period, the Atlanta beverage giant said Tuesday. That topped Wall Street’s forecast of $10.7 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue growth will likely moderate this year, Coke said. The company expects full-year organic revenue will grow 6% to 7% this year, down from last year's 12% growth. Coke's revenue got a 10% boost from higher prices last year, but those price increases are expected to moderate along with inflation.