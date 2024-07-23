Coca-Cola raises full-year sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

Coca-Cola is raising is full-year sales guidance after a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

The Atlanta beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic sales to grow between 9% and 10% this year, up from 8% to 9% previously.

Revenue rose 3% to $12.4 billion for the April-June period. That was higher than Wall Street anticipated. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $11.8 billion.