Coca-Cola raises full-year sales guidance after stronger-than-expected second quarter

Breaking: Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
FILE - The Coca-Cola logo adorns the side of a delivery truck May 15, 2024, in southeast Denver. Coca-Cola reports earnings on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Coca-Cola is raising is full-year sales guidance after a stronger-than-expected second quarter.

The Atlanta beverage giant said Tuesday that it now expects organic sales to grow between 9% and 10% this year, up from 8% to 9% previously.

Revenue rose 3% to $12.4 billion for the April-June period. That was higher than Wall Street anticipated. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting revenue of $11.8 billion.

Earnings fell 5% to 56 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time items, including currency fluctuations, Coke earned 84 cents per share. That also beat Wall Street’s forecast of 81 cents.

Before the opening bell, shares of The Coca-Cola Co. rose slightly.

Delta flight cancellations cause frustrations in fifth day of meltdown
