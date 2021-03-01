X

Coastal sheriff wants $350K for armored carrier to protect sub base

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor is seeking a $350,000 grant from the federal Department of Homeland Security so it can buy an armored personnel carrier to protect the King's Bay naval submarine base off the Georgia coast.
By The Associated Press

KINGSLAND, Ga. — A sheriff on the Georgia coast says his department needs a military-style armored vehicle to help defend a Navy base in his county.

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor is seeking a $350,000 grant from the federal Department of Homeland Security so it can buy an armored personnel carrier. Sheriff’s Capt. Larry Bruce told The Brunswick News the vehicle would have room to transport up to a dozen deputies.

Camden County occupies Georgia’s southeast corner and has a population of only about 55,000 people.

Credit: Sandy Huffaker

Bruce said a military-style vehicle would make deputies better equipped to respond to emergencies at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base in St. Marys. The base is the East Coast hub for Navy submarines armed with nuclear missiles.

“There are certain situations where we need that type of equipment,” Bruce said.

The Navy provides plenty of security at Kings Bay. But the sheriff’s office needs to be ready to assist with emergencies at the base, Bruce said. He said that deputies, firefighters and other civilian agencies have taken part with Navy personnel in mock emergency drills at the base.

