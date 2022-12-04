ajc logo
X

Coastal Carolina hires NC State's Beck to replace Chadwell

National & World News
31 minutes ago
Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell as head football coach

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty.

Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina's athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames' head coach.

Beck brings 18 seasons of Power Five coaching experience to the Chanticleers, who have gone 31-6 and been ranked in the AP Top 25 the past three seasons under Chadwell.

Beck spent the past 12 years as offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas and N.C. State. Most recently, he helped the Wolfpack to three straight eight-plus winning seasons and three consecutive bowl appearances.

Moglia said in a statement that he'd known Beck since returning to coaching at Nebraska in 2009. “I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years,” said Moglia, who was the Chants' head coach for six seasons (2012-16, 2018). “Tim will do a great job building on that.”

Beck said he understands what Coastal has accomplished and how expectations for success have risen the past three seasons. “I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day,” he said.

Beck has worked with top-level quarterbacks at N.C. State (Devin Leary), Texas (Sam Ehlinger) and Ohio State (Cardale Jones and J.T. Barrett).

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits
17h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Christopher Smith’s unusual touchdown return highlights brilliant day for UGA
16h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
21h ago

Credit: AP

Loganville’s Nico Dowdell commits to Georgia Tech
21h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the Atlanta Constitution

Breakdown: No. 1 Georgia 50, LSU 30
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Iran morality police status unclear after 'closure' comment
51m ago
Playoff field set: Georgia vs. Ohio State; Michigan vs. TCU
58m ago
Lamar Jackson leaves game with knee injury after sack
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top