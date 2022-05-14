Coast-to-coast rallies support abortion rights

“If it’s a fight they want, it’s a fight they’ll get,” said Rachel Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March.

Polls show that most Americans want to preserve access to abortion — at least in the earlier stages of pregnancy — but the Supreme Court appeared to be poised to let the states have the final say.

If that happens, roughly half of states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are expected to quickly ban abortion.

The upcoming ruling stands to energize voters, potentially shaping the upcoming midterm election s.

Saturday's rallies were being held three days after the U.S. Senate failed to muster enough votes to codify Roe v. Wade. Sponsors included the Women's March, Move On, Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, MoveOn, SEIU and other organizations.

Carmona said the fight will continue at polling places, demonstrations and other venues “until we have a full restoration of our rights.”

"It’s no exaggeration to say that for the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage,” she said.